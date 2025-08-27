통화 / TAP
TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B
46.57 USD 0.33 (0.70%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TAP 환율이 오늘 -0.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.35이고 고가는 47.22이었습니다.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
46.35 47.22
년간 변동
46.35 64.66
- 이전 종가
- 46.90
- 시가
- 47.22
- Bid
- 46.57
- Ask
- 46.87
- 저가
- 46.35
- 고가
- 47.22
- 볼륨
- 3.644 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.70%
- 월 변동
- -6.01%
- 6개월 변동
- -23.76%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.25%
