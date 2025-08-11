Currencies / TAP
TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B
47.25 USD 0.57 (1.19%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TAP exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.97 and at a high of 48.13.
Follow Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TAP News
Daily Range
46.97 48.13
Year Range
46.94 64.66
- Previous Close
- 47.82
- Open
- 47.86
- Bid
- 47.25
- Ask
- 47.55
- Low
- 46.97
- High
- 48.13
- Volume
- 2.872 K
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- -4.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.64%
- Year Change
- -18.07%
