QuotesSections
Currencies / TAP
Back to US Stock Market

TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B

47.25 USD 0.57 (1.19%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TAP exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.97 and at a high of 48.13.

Follow Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TAP News

Daily Range
46.97 48.13
Year Range
46.94 64.66
Previous Close
47.82
Open
47.86
Bid
47.25
Ask
47.55
Low
46.97
High
48.13
Volume
2.872 K
Daily Change
-1.19%
Month Change
-4.64%
6 Months Change
-22.64%
Year Change
-18.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%