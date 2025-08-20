Moedas / PTON
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
8.14 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTON para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.07 e o mais alto foi 8.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Peloton Interactive Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PTON Notícias
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, Sprouts Farmers Market and Peloton Interactive
- Diretora financeira da Peloton vende ações no valor de US$ 2 milhões
- Diretora de conteúdo da Peloton vende US$ 1 milhão em ações para cobrir obrigações fiscais
- Diretor de produtos da Peloton vende ações no valor de US$ 1,6 milhão
- Peloton CFO Coddington sells $2 million in shares
- Peloton’s Cotter sells $1m in shares to cover tax obligations
- Peloton interactive CPO Caldwell sells $1.6 million in stock
- CEO da Peloton vende ações no valor de US$ 1,18 milhão
- Peloton CEO Stern sells $1.18 million in shares
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Peloton: Focus On Profits Continues Amid Commercial Push (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Why Peloton Could Triple (Or More) In The Next 5 Years (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Peloton (PTON) Could Rally 34.77%: Here's is How to Trade
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over pandemic inventory claims
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over post-pandemic outlook
- Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025
- Peloton’s Cotter sells shares for $1.2m after exercising options
Faixa diária
8.07 8.38
Faixa anual
4.25 10.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.13
- Open
- 8.25
- Bid
- 8.14
- Ask
- 8.44
- Low
- 8.07
- High
- 8.38
- Volume
- 1.220 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.24%
- Mudança anual
- 75.05%
