クォートセクション
通貨 / PTON
株に戻る

PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc

7.93 USD 0.20 (2.46%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTONの今日の為替レートは、-2.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.92の安値と8.38の高値で取引されました。

Peloton Interactive Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PTON News

1日のレンジ
7.92 8.38
1年のレンジ
4.25 10.90
以前の終値
8.13
始値
8.25
買値
7.93
買値
8.23
安値
7.92
高値
8.38
出来高
11.089 K
1日の変化
-2.46%
1ヶ月の変化
6.73%
6ヶ月の変化
26.88%
1年の変化
70.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K