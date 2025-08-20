通貨 / PTON
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
7.93 USD 0.20 (2.46%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PTONの今日の為替レートは、-2.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.92の安値と8.38の高値で取引されました。
Peloton Interactive Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTON News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, Sprouts Farmers Market and Peloton Interactive
- ペロトンのCFOコディントン氏、約2億円相当の株式を売却
- ペロトンのコッター氏、税金支払いのため100万ドル相当の株式を売却
- ペロトン・インタラクティブのCPOコールドウェル、1.6百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Peloton CFO Coddington sells $2 million in shares
- Peloton’s Cotter sells $1m in shares to cover tax obligations
- Peloton interactive CPO Caldwell sells $1.6 million in stock
- ペロトンCEOスターン氏、118万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Peloton CEO Stern sells $1.18 million in shares
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Peloton: Focus On Profits Continues Amid Commercial Push (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Why Peloton Could Triple (Or More) In The Next 5 Years (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Peloton (PTON) Could Rally 34.77%: Here's is How to Trade
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over pandemic inventory claims
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over post-pandemic outlook
- Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025
- Peloton’s Cotter sells shares for $1.2m after exercising options
1日のレンジ
7.92 8.38
1年のレンジ
4.25 10.90
- 以前の終値
- 8.13
- 始値
- 8.25
- 買値
- 7.93
- 買値
- 8.23
- 安値
- 7.92
- 高値
- 8.38
- 出来高
- 11.089 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.88%
- 1年の変化
- 70.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K