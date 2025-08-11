Currencies / PTON
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
7.81 USD 0.38 (4.64%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTON exchange rate has changed by -4.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.73 and at a high of 8.28.
Follow Peloton Interactive Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PTON News
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Peloton: Focus On Profits Continues Amid Commercial Push (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Why Peloton Could Triple (Or More) In The Next 5 Years (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Peloton (PTON) Could Rally 34.77%: Here's is How to Trade
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over pandemic inventory claims
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over post-pandemic outlook
- Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025
- Peloton’s Cotter sells shares for $1.2m after exercising options
- Peloton interactive exec Sanders sells $1m in shares
- Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Peloton Interactive (PTON)?
- Why Peloton Stock Was Winning This Week
- Peloton plans major product refresh with AI integration for October - Bloomberg
- Palantir's Perfect Storm: How Changing Conditions Could Disrupt A Market Darling (PLTR)
- Is It Time to Buy Peloton Stock? Here's the Good News and the Bad News.
- Does Peloton (PTON) Have the Potential to Rally 26.06% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Health & Fitness Stocks Positioned for Strong 2025 Growth
- Peloton Shares Continue To Climb: What's Going On? - Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)
Daily Range
7.73 8.28
Year Range
4.25 10.90
- Previous Close
- 8.19
- Open
- 8.18
- Bid
- 7.81
- Ask
- 8.11
- Low
- 7.73
- High
- 8.28
- Volume
- 7.491 K
- Daily Change
- -4.64%
- Month Change
- 5.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.96%
- Year Change
- 67.96%
