货币 / PTON
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
8.18 USD 0.24 (3.02%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PTON汇率已更改3.02%。当日，交易品种以低点7.94和高点8.28进行交易。
关注Peloton Interactive Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTON新闻
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, Sprouts Farmers Market and Peloton Interactive
- Peloton首席财务官Coddington出售价值200万美元股票
- Peloton首席内容官Cotter出售价值100万美元股票以支付税务义务
- Peloton Interactive首席产品官卡德威尔出售价值160万美元股票
- Peloton CFO Coddington sells $2 million in shares
- Peloton’s Cotter sells $1m in shares to cover tax obligations
- Peloton interactive CPO Caldwell sells $1.6 million in stock
- Peloton首席执行官Stern出售价值118万美元股票
- Peloton CEO Stern sells $1.18 million in shares
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Peloton: Focus On Profits Continues Amid Commercial Push (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Why Peloton Could Triple (Or More) In The Next 5 Years (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Peloton (PTON) Could Rally 34.77%: Here's is How to Trade
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over pandemic inventory claims
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over post-pandemic outlook
- Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025
- Peloton’s Cotter sells shares for $1.2m after exercising options
日范围
7.94 8.28
年范围
4.25 10.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.94
- 开盘价
- 7.94
- 卖价
- 8.18
- 买价
- 8.48
- 最低价
- 7.94
- 最高价
- 8.28
- 交易量
- 5.223 K
- 日变化
- 3.02%
- 月变化
- 10.09%
- 6个月变化
- 30.88%
- 年变化
- 75.91%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值