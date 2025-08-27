Währungen / PTON
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
7.93 USD 0.20 (2.46%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PTON hat sich für heute um -2.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Peloton Interactive Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PTON News
Tagesspanne
7.92 8.38
Jahresspanne
4.25 10.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.13
- Eröffnung
- 8.25
- Bid
- 7.93
- Ask
- 8.23
- Tief
- 7.92
- Hoch
- 8.38
- Volumen
- 11.089 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.73%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.88%
- Jahresänderung
- 70.54%
