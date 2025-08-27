Devises / PTON
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
8.27 USD 0.34 (4.29%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PTON a changé de 4.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 7.78 et à un maximum de 8.44.
Suivez la dynamique Peloton Interactive Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PTON Nouvelles
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, Sprouts Farmers Market and Peloton Interactive
- La directrice financière de Peloton vend des actions pour 2 millions d’euros
- Peloton : Jennifer Cotter vend des actions pour 1.000.449€ pour couvrir ses obligations fiscales
- Le directeur des produits de Peloton Interactive vend des actions pour 1,6 million €
- Peloton CFO Coddington sells $2 million in shares
- Peloton’s Cotter sells $1m in shares to cover tax obligations
- Peloton interactive CPO Caldwell sells $1.6 million in stock
- Le PDG de Peloton, Stern, vend des actions pour 1,18 million d’euros
- Peloton CEO Stern sells $1.18 million in shares
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Peloton: Focus On Profits Continues Amid Commercial Push (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Citizens JMP maintient sa note de surperformance du marché pour l’action Alphabet
- JMP maintient sa note "Market Outperform" sur l’action Unity Software
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Why Peloton Could Triple (Or More) In The Next 5 Years (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Peloton (PTON) Could Rally 34.77%: Here's is How to Trade
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over pandemic inventory claims
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over post-pandemic outlook
Range quotidien
7.78 8.44
Range Annuel
4.25 10.90
20 septembre, samedi