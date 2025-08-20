통화 / PTON
PTON: Peloton Interactive Inc
8.27 USD 0.34 (4.29%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PTON 환율이 오늘 4.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.78이고 고가는 8.44이었습니다.
Peloton Interactive Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PTON News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, Sprouts Farmers Market and Peloton Interactive
- 펠로톤 CFO, Coddington, 2백만 달러 상당 주식 매도
- 펠로톤 Cotter, 세금 의무 위해 100만 달러 상당 주식 매각
- 펠로톤 CPO 콜드웰, 160만 달러 상당 주식 매도
- 펠로톤 CEO 스턴, 118만 달러 상당 주식 매각
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Peloton: Focus On Profits Continues Amid Commercial Push (NASDAQ:PTON)
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Why Peloton Could Triple (Or More) In The Next 5 Years (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Peloton (PTON) Could Rally 34.77%: Here's is How to Trade
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over pandemic inventory claims
- Peloton must face shareholder lawsuit over post-pandemic outlook
- Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025
- Peloton’s Cotter sells shares for $1.2m after exercising options
일일 변동 비율
7.78 8.44
년간 변동
4.25 10.90
- 이전 종가
- 7.93
- 시가
- 7.85
- Bid
- 8.27
- Ask
- 8.57
- 저가
- 7.78
- 고가
- 8.44
- 볼륨
- 14.999 K
- 일일 변동
- 4.29%
- 월 변동
- 11.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 77.85%
20 9월, 토요일