PNNT
PNNT: PennantPark Investment Corporation
6.85 USD 0.05 (0.74%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PNNT para hoje mudou para 0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.80 e o mais alto foi 6.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PennantPark Investment Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PNNT Notícias
Faixa diária
6.80 6.89
Faixa anual
5.72 7.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.80
- Open
- 6.88
- Bid
- 6.85
- Ask
- 7.15
- Low
- 6.80
- High
- 6.89
- Volume
- 290
- Mudança diária
- 0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.70%
- Mudança anual
- -2.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh