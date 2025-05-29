Valute / PNNT
PNNT: PennantPark Investment Corporation
6.92 USD 0.02 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PNNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.84 e ad un massimo di 6.96.
Segui le dinamiche di PennantPark Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.84 6.96
Intervallo Annuale
5.72 7.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.94
- Apertura
- 6.96
- Bid
- 6.92
- Ask
- 7.22
- Minimo
- 6.84
- Massimo
- 6.96
- Volume
- 671
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.00%
20 settembre, sabato