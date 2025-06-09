Moedas / PAX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
15.25 USD 0.29 (1.94%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAX para hoje mudou para 1.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.07 e o mais alto foi 15.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Patria Investments Limited - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAX Notícias
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Discusses on PAX Talks III – Global Private Markets
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Call (Transcript)
- Ações da Patria Investments atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 14,53
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at $14.53
- 3 REITs That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Paxman Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Paxos Trust reaches $48.5 million settlement with New York related to Binance
- Patria (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Patria shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss analyst expectations
- Patria Investments (PAX) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TPG Inc. (TPG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Right Now?
- Patria Investments (PAX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PAX or APO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- My Biggest New Investment For H2 2025: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- David & Goliath - Blackstone And Patria (NYSE:BX)
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.98 USD
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Eyes $1 Billion Exit From Latin America Amid Crisis Fallout
Faixa diária
15.07 15.39
Faixa anual
9.43 15.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.96
- Open
- 15.11
- Bid
- 15.25
- Ask
- 15.55
- Low
- 15.07
- High
- 15.39
- Volume
- 1.321 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.16%
- Mudança anual
- 36.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh