Valute / PAX
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
14.95 USD 0.30 (1.97%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAX ha avuto una variazione del -1.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.93 e ad un massimo di 15.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Patria Investments Limited - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PAX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.93 15.28
Intervallo Annuale
9.43 15.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.25
- Apertura
- 15.24
- Bid
- 14.95
- Ask
- 15.25
- Minimo
- 14.93
- Massimo
- 15.28
- Volume
- 1.133 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.96%
21 settembre, domenica