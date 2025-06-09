CotationsSections
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A

14.95 USD 0.30 (1.97%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PAX a changé de -1.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.93 et à un maximum de 15.28.

Suivez la dynamique Patria Investments Limited - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
14.93 15.28
Range Annuel
9.43 15.39
Clôture Précédente
15.25
Ouverture
15.24
Bid
14.95
Ask
15.25
Plus Bas
14.93
Plus Haut
15.28
Volume
1.133 K
Changement quotidien
-1.97%
Changement Mensuel
11.32%
Changement à 6 Mois
33.48%
Changement Annuel
33.96%
