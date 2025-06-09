Devises / PAX
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
14.95 USD 0.30 (1.97%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PAX a changé de -1.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.93 et à un maximum de 15.28.
Suivez la dynamique Patria Investments Limited - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAX Nouvelles
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Discusses on PAX Talks III – Global Private Markets
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Call (Transcript)
- L’action de Patria Investments atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 14,53$
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at $14.53
- 3 REITs That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Paxman Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Paxos Trust reaches $48.5 million settlement with New York related to Binance
- Patria (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Patria shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss analyst expectations
- Patria Investments (PAX) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TPG Inc. (TPG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Right Now?
- Patria Investments (PAX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PAX or APO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- My Biggest New Investment For H2 2025: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- David & Goliath - Blackstone And Patria (NYSE:BX)
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.98 USD
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Eyes $1 Billion Exit From Latin America Amid Crisis Fallout
Range quotidien
14.93 15.28
Range Annuel
9.43 15.39
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.25
- Ouverture
- 15.24
- Bid
- 14.95
- Ask
- 15.25
- Plus Bas
- 14.93
- Plus Haut
- 15.28
- Volume
- 1.133 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.97%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.32%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.48%
- Changement Annuel
- 33.96%
20 septembre, samedi