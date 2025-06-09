Divisas / PAX
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
14.96 USD 0.20 (1.36%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PAX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.12.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Patria Investments Limited - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PAX News
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Call (Transcript)
- Acciones de Patria Investments alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a $14.53
- Las acciones de Patria Investments alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 14,53 dólares
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at $14.53
- 3 REITs That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Paxman Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Paxos Trust reaches $48.5 million settlement with New York related to Binance
- Patria (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Patria shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss analyst expectations
- Patria Investments (PAX) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TPG Inc. (TPG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Right Now?
- Patria Investments (PAX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PAX or APO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- My Biggest New Investment For H2 2025: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- David & Goliath - Blackstone And Patria (NYSE:BX)
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.98 USD
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Eyes $1 Billion Exit From Latin America Amid Crisis Fallout
Rango diario
14.78 15.12
Rango anual
9.43 15.12
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.76
- Open
- 14.82
- Bid
- 14.96
- Ask
- 15.26
- Low
- 14.78
- High
- 15.12
- Volumen
- 1.256 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.36%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.57%
- Cambio anual
- 34.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B