通貨 / PAX
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A

15.25 USD 0.29 (1.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PAXの今日の為替レートは、1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.07の安値と15.39の高値で取引されました。

Patria Investments Limited - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAX News

1日のレンジ
15.07 15.39
1年のレンジ
9.43 15.39
以前の終値
14.96
始値
15.11
買値
15.25
買値
15.55
安値
15.07
高値
15.39
出来高
1.321 K
1日の変化
1.94%
1ヶ月の変化
13.55%
6ヶ月の変化
36.16%
1年の変化
36.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K