通貨 / PAX
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
15.25 USD 0.29 (1.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAXの今日の為替レートは、1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.07の安値と15.39の高値で取引されました。
Patria Investments Limited - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PAX News
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Discusses on PAX Talks III – Global Private Markets
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Call (Transcript)
- パトリア・インベストメンツの株価、52週高値の14.53ドルに到達
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at $14.53
- 3 REITs That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Paxman Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Paxos Trust reaches $48.5 million settlement with New York related to Binance
- Patria (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Patria shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss analyst expectations
- Patria Investments (PAX) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TPG Inc. (TPG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Right Now?
- Patria Investments (PAX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PAX or APO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- My Biggest New Investment For H2 2025: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- David & Goliath - Blackstone And Patria (NYSE:BX)
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.98 USD
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Eyes $1 Billion Exit From Latin America Amid Crisis Fallout
1日のレンジ
15.07 15.39
1年のレンジ
9.43 15.39
- 以前の終値
- 14.96
- 始値
- 15.11
- 買値
- 15.25
- 買値
- 15.55
- 安値
- 15.07
- 高値
- 15.39
- 出来高
- 1.321 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.16%
- 1年の変化
- 36.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K