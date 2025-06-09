통화 / PAX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
14.95 USD 0.30 (1.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PAX 환율이 오늘 -1.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.93이고 고가는 15.28이었습니다.
Patria Investments Limited - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAX News
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Discusses on PAX Talks III – Global Private Markets
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Call (Transcript)
- 패트리아 인베스트먼트, 52주 신고가 기록
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at $14.53
- 3 REITs That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Paxman Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Paxos Trust reaches $48.5 million settlement with New York related to Binance
- Patria (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Patria Investments earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Patria shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss analyst expectations
- Patria Investments (PAX) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TPG Inc. (TPG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Right Now?
- Patria Investments (PAX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PAX or APO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- My Biggest New Investment For H2 2025: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- David & Goliath - Blackstone And Patria (NYSE:BX)
- Patria Investments stock hits 52-week high at 13.98 USD
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Eyes $1 Billion Exit From Latin America Amid Crisis Fallout
일일 변동 비율
14.93 15.28
년간 변동
9.43 15.39
- 이전 종가
- 15.25
- 시가
- 15.24
- Bid
- 14.95
- Ask
- 15.25
- 저가
- 14.93
- 고가
- 15.28
- 볼륨
- 1.133 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.97%
- 월 변동
- 11.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 33.96%
20 9월, 토요일