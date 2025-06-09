시세섹션
통화 / PAX
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A

14.95 USD 0.30 (1.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PAX 환율이 오늘 -1.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.93이고 고가는 15.28이었습니다.

Patria Investments Limited - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAX News

일일 변동 비율
14.93 15.28
년간 변동
9.43 15.39
이전 종가
15.25
시가
15.24
Bid
14.95
Ask
15.25
저가
14.93
고가
15.28
볼륨
1.133 K
일일 변동
-1.97%
월 변동
11.32%
6개월 변동
33.48%
년간 변동율
33.96%
20 9월, 토요일