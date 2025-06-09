货币 / PAX
PAX: Patria Investments Limited - Class A
14.96 USD 0.20 (1.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PAX汇率已更改1.36%。当日，交易品种以低点14.78和高点15.12进行交易。
关注Patria Investments Limited - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
14.78 15.12
年范围
9.43 15.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.76
- 开盘价
- 14.82
- 卖价
- 14.96
- 买价
- 15.26
- 最低价
- 14.78
- 最高价
- 15.12
- 交易量
- 1.256 K
- 日变化
- 1.36%
- 月变化
- 11.39%
- 6个月变化
- 33.57%
- 年变化
- 34.05%
