Moedas / NVDA
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation
170.29 USD 4.55 (2.60%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NVDA para hoje mudou para -2.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 168.41 e o mais alto foi 173.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NVIDIA Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NVDA Notícias
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rallies Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Nvidia Surges On Intel Stake (Live Coverage)
- Just 10 ETFs Dominate 31% Of The Entire Market — Is It Dangerous?
- Polymarket vs. Kalshi: The real battle in the prediction markets
- Chipmakers rally as Nvidia invests $5B in Intel, sector sees broad gains
- Instant View: Nvidia’s $5 billion bet on Intel
- Intel, Nvidia e Novo Nordisk sobem no pré-mercado; AMD cai
- Nvidia vai investir US$ 5 bilhões em participação na Intel
- Taiwan Semiconductor cai após Nvidia firmar acordo com rival Intel
- Intel’s stock is soaring. Why Nvidia is investing $5 billion in the chip maker.
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Preço-alvo das ações da Taiwan Semi elevado para US$ 320 de US$ 300 pela Huatai
- Ações da AMD caem após anúncio de colaboração entre Nvidia e Intel
- Intel dispara após Nvidia anunciar participação de US$ 5 bilhões
- Quantum Computing News: Nvidia, OQC, and Digital Realty Launch New York Quantum AI Data Center for AI Growth - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia e Intel formam parceria de US$ 5 bilhões para chips personalizados
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Jimmy Kimmel Pulled From Air
- Morning Bid: Wall St rallies after post-Fed hesitation
- Factbox-Key products in Huawei’s AI chips and computing power roadmap
NVDA on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
168.41 173.20
Faixa anual
86.62 184.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 174.84
- Open
- 172.58
- Bid
- 170.29
- Ask
- 170.59
- Low
- 168.41
- High
- 173.20
- Volume
- 392.789 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 56.92%
- Mudança anual
- 39.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh