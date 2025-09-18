CotaçõesSeções
NVDA
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation

170.29 USD 4.55 (2.60%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do NVDA para hoje mudou para -2.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 168.41 e o mais alto foi 173.20.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NVIDIA Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
168.41 173.20
Faixa anual
86.62 184.47
Fechamento anterior
174.84
Open
172.58
Bid
170.29
Ask
170.59
Low
168.41
High
173.20
Volume
392.789 K
Mudança diária
-2.60%
Mudança mensal
0.14%
Mudança de 6 meses
56.92%
Mudança anual
39.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh