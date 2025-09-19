통화 / NVDA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation
176.67 USD 0.43 (0.24%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NVDA 환율이 오늘 0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 175.18이고 고가는 178.08이었습니다.
NVIDIA Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVDA News
- Nvidia Stock Forms A New Base. Is There Still Gas In Its Tank?
- Stock Market Rallies To New Highs On Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia News; Tesla Jumps: Weekly Review
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- Tesla Loses To Meta AI Executive Integral To '80%' Of Company's Future Value
- I'm Raising Cash: 5 Warning Signs Of A Market Bubble Are Here (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Is NVIDIA's $5B Stake a Signal to Buy, Hold, or Sell Intel Stock?
- AMD: Priced Like Fundamentals Are Flawless (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Elon Musk’s xAI raises $10 billion, valuation soars to $200 billion
- Could Intel Be the Comeback Story of the Decade After Nvidia's Multibillion-Dollar Endorsement?
- AMD's AI Ascent: Why Market Share Gains And A Strategic AI Focus Point To Long-Term Growth
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- OpenAI Plans to Spend $100 Billion on Backup Servers over the next Five Years - TipRanks.com
- Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia (NVDA)? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time
- Wall Street Roundup: We Need To Talk About Intel (undefined:INTC)
- AMD Stock: Why I'm Buying Before Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Intel’s Nvidia Deal: A Temporary Rally, Not A Turnaround - Downgrading To Sell (INTC)
- Why Big-Tech’s Bubble Has More Room to Run, According to BofA - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia And Intel: More Than Just Strategic Messaging, Why Both Need It (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Broadcom and Oracle Just Catapulted the "Ten Titans" to 39% of the S&P 500. Here's What It Means for Your Investment Portfolio
- CRCL vs. IREN: Which Crypto-Exposure Stock Has an Edge Now?
- Will Qualcomm's Deep Foray Into AI Realm Work Wonders for the Stock?
- Trump touts TikTok deal but doesn’t address fear that China ‘retains a veto’
- Can Significant Capital Infusions Drive Innovation in Intel Chips?
- Boost Your Portfolio With These Top-Ranked ETFs
NVDA on the Community Forum
NVDA을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Opening Gap Trader
Simon Reger
4 (1)
오프닝 갭 EA는 주가 개장 시 갭을 거래하는 데 특히 적합합니다. 일반적으로 주식은 하락하는 것보다 상승하는 것이 더 크기 때문에 매수 포지션만 개설됩니다. 거래는 거래 시간 종료 직전에 이루어지며 개장 직후 다음날 마감됩니다. 여기서 발생한 격차는 이익으로 간주됩니다. NVDA를 이용한 백테스트에서는 좋은 수익이 발생했습니다. 이 EA는 귀하의 EA 포트폴리오에 좋은 추가 요소입니다. EA의 장점: - 마틴게일 없음, 그리드 시스템 없음 - 모든 거래는 SL로 보호됩니다 - 최소 100원의 적은 자본금으로도 거래가 가능합니다. - NVDA 타임프레임 M1으로 테스트되었습니다. 그러나 다른 자산도 사용할 수 있습니다. M1 시간대의 거래 창을 확인하여 거래 시간이 끝나는 시점을 확인하는 것이 중요합니다. 설정의 "거래 시간"에서 이 시간을 1분 일찍 설정할 수 있습니다. 예는 다음과 같습니다. https://www.mql5.com/de/marke
FREE
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
RTR Momentum Trend All Symbols Unlimited
Retail Trading Realities LTD
[신호] [시그널 하이 리스크 플립 챌린지] [세트 파일] [$Million 달러 백테스트] [일반 설정] [10% DD 설정] [20% DD 설정] [30% DD 설정] [암호화폐 포트폴리오] [개별 심볼 설정] [EA 입력 설명] 이 EA는 선착순 249명의 구매자에게만 독점적으로 판매되며 선착순 10명의 구매자에게만 MQL5.com 판매되며, 그 후에는 가격이 인상되며, 이는 이 제품을 MQL5 순위에서 올리기 위한 것입니다. 이것을 구매하고 2개의 EA를 무료로 받으세요(무료 EA는 이메일을 통해 전송되고 MT5 계좌 번호가 잠깁니다. 최대 2개의 계좌 번호가 허용됨) 완전히 새로워지고 개선된 MT5용 RTR Momentum Trend EA 를 소개합니다. 귀하의 피드백을 고려했습니다. 이전 설정은 일부 사람들에게는 너무 복잡했습니다. 이제 간단합니다 – 이번에는 다음과 같은 차이점이 있습니다. 모든 기호, 모든 티커 티커/기호에는 제
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
일일 변동 비율
175.18 178.08
년간 변동
86.62 184.47
- 이전 종가
- 176.24
- 시가
- 176.10
- Bid
- 176.67
- Ask
- 176.97
- 저가
- 175.18
- 고가
- 178.08
- 볼륨
- 280.785 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.24%
- 월 변동
- 3.89%
- 6개월 변동
- 62.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 45.08%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K