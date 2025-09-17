货币 / NVDA
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation
174.84 USD 2.91 (1.64%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NVDA汇率已更改-1.64%。当日，交易品种以低点174.38和高点177.50进行交易。
关注NVIDIA Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NVDA新闻
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Fed Meet; Nvidia Slides On China Ban (Live Coverage)
- CrowdStrike stock maintains Buy rating at DA Davidson as AI security takes center stage
- China orders firms to stop buying Nvidia AI chips, US Speaker calls it counterproductive
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Nvidia Stock: It Is A Systematic Game Now--Always Be Prepared (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- NVIDIA: Why I'm Changing My Recommendation From 'Buy' To 'Hold' (NVDA)
- Welcome To The Macro Bermuda Triangle And Its New Currents (SP500)
- What TSMC, Synopsys, and Nvidia Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Semiconductor Updates
- The AI Supply Chain's Hidden Profit Centers: 3 Stocks Powering the Revolution
- General Mills, Nvidia and FedEx fall premarket; Netflix and Baidu rise
- Quantum Computing Is the Missing Piece for AI, and These Stocks Could Benefit Most
- China Bans Nvidia RTX6000D Sales, Raising Fresh Pressure on NVDA Stock - TipRanks.com
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Prediction: This AI Cloud Infrastructure Stock Can Be the Next Nvidia in the 2030s
- 1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With Nvidia's Stock
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- Nvidia shares slip to one-week low. A report says China has banned its chips.
- US stock futures muted as caution lingers ahead of Fed’s rate-cut decision
- 美国投行美银证券将CrowdStrike目标价从430美元上调至450美元
- CrowdStrike stock price target raised to $450 from $430 at Mizuho
- Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now: Nvidia or Palantir?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, IonQ, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Alphabet
NVDA on the Community Forum
日范围
174.38 177.50
年范围
86.62 184.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 177.75
- 开盘价
- 177.00
- 卖价
- 174.84
- 买价
- 175.14
- 最低价
- 174.38
- 最高价
- 177.50
- 交易量
- 236.744 K
- 日变化
- -1.64%
- 月变化
- 2.82%
- 6个月变化
- 61.11%
- 年变化
- 43.58%
