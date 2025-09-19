Dövizler / NVDA
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation
176.60 USD 0.36 (0.20%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
NVDA fiyatı bugün 0.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 175.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 178.08 aralığında işlem gördü.
NVIDIA Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
NVDA on the Community Forum
Günlük aralık
175.18 178.08
Yıllık aralık
86.62 184.47
- Önceki kapanış
- 176.24
- Açılış
- 176.10
- Satış
- 176.60
- Alış
- 176.90
- Düşük
- 175.18
- Yüksek
- 178.08
- Hacim
- 280.787 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.20%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.85%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 62.73%
- Yıllık değişim
- 45.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar