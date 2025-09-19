FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / NVDA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation

176.60 USD 0.36 (0.20%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NVDA fiyatı bugün 0.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 175.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 178.08 aralığında işlem gördü.

NVIDIA Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NVDA haberleri

NVDA on the Community Forum

NVDA için alım-satım uygulamaları

Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest.  It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Opening Gap Trader
Simon Reger
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Açılış Gap EA'sı özellikle hisse senedi fiyatlarının açılışındaki boşlukların ticareti için uygundur. Hisse senetleri genellikle düştüklerinden daha fazla yükseldikleri için sadece alış pozisyonları açılmaktadır. İşlem, işlem saatlerinin bitiminden kısa bir süre önce yapılır ve ertesi gün açıldıktan hemen sonra kapatılır. Burada oluşan boşluk daha sonra kâr olarak alınır. NVDA ile yapılan arka testte iyi karlar elde edildi. Bu EA, EA portföyünüze iyi bir katkıdır. EA'nın avantajları:     - Mar
FREE
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
RTR Momentum Trend All Symbols Unlimited
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
[Sinyal]   [Sinyal Yüksek Risk Çevirme Yarışması]   [Dosyaları Ayarla]   [$Million dolar geriye dönük testi]   [Normal ayar]   [%10 DD ayarı]   [%20 DD ayarı]   [%30 DD ayarı]   [Kripto Portföyü]   [Bireysel Sembol Ayarları]   [EA girişleri açıklandı] Bu EA, ilk 249 alıcı için yalnızca 10 MQL5.com $'a özeldir ve satılır, daha sonra fiyat artacaktır, bu, bu ürünün MQL5 sıralamasında yükselmesini sağlamak içindir. Bunu satın alın ve ücretsiz olarak 2 EA daha alın (ücretsiz EA'lar e-posta ile gönd
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Göstergeler
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
Vini MT5
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns: Bullish Patterns:  Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines; Bearish Patterns:  Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the
Günlük aralık
175.18 178.08
Yıllık aralık
86.62 184.47
Önceki kapanış
176.24
Açılış
176.10
Satış
176.60
Alış
176.90
Düşük
175.18
Yüksek
178.08
Hacim
280.787 K
Günlük değişim
0.20%
Aylık değişim
3.85%
6 aylık değişim
62.73%
Yıllık değişim
45.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar