NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
25.18 USD 0.22 (0.87%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NCLH para hoje mudou para -0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.03 e o mais alto foi 25.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
25.03 25.64
Faixa anual
14.21 29.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.40
- Open
- 25.54
- Bid
- 25.18
- Ask
- 25.48
- Low
- 25.03
- High
- 25.64
- Volume
- 1.626 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.81%
- Mudança anual
- 22.77%
