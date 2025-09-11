통화 / NCLH
NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
25.22 USD 0.18 (0.71%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NCLH 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.87이고 고가는 25.48이었습니다.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NCLH News
일일 변동 비율
24.87 25.48
년간 변동
14.21 29.29
- 이전 종가
- 25.40
- 시가
- 25.46
- Bid
- 25.22
- Ask
- 25.52
- 저가
- 24.87
- 고가
- 25.48
- 볼륨
- 15.413 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.71%
- 월 변동
- 4.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.96%
