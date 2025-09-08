通貨 / NCLH
NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
25.40 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NCLHの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.03の安値と25.83の高値で取引されました。
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
25.03 25.83
1年のレンジ
14.21 29.29
- 以前の終値
- 25.40
- 始値
- 25.54
- 買値
- 25.40
- 買値
- 25.70
- 安値
- 25.03
- 高値
- 25.83
- 出来高
- 16.057 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.97%
- 1年の変化
- 23.84%
