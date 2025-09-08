クォートセクション
通貨 / NCLH
株に戻る

NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

25.40 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NCLHの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.03の安値と25.83の高値で取引されました。

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NCLH News

1日のレンジ
25.03 25.83
1年のレンジ
14.21 29.29
以前の終値
25.40
始値
25.54
買値
25.40
買値
25.70
安値
25.03
高値
25.83
出来高
16.057 K
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
5.39%
6ヶ月の変化
33.97%
1年の変化
23.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K