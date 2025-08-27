Currencies / NCLH
NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
25.10 USD 0.91 (3.50%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NCLH exchange rate has changed by -3.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.06 and at a high of 25.97.
Follow Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCLH News
Daily Range
25.06 25.97
Year Range
14.21 29.29
- Previous Close
- 26.01
- Open
- 25.97
- Bid
- 25.10
- Ask
- 25.40
- Low
- 25.06
- High
- 25.97
- Volume
- 9.404 K
- Daily Change
- -3.50%
- Month Change
- 4.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.38%
- Year Change
- 22.38%
