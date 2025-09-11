QuotazioniSezioni
NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

25.22 USD 0.18 (0.71%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NCLH ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.87 e ad un massimo di 25.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.87 25.48
Intervallo Annuale
14.21 29.29
Chiusura Precedente
25.40
Apertura
25.46
Bid
25.22
Ask
25.52
Minimo
24.87
Massimo
25.48
Volume
15.413 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
4.65%
Variazione Semestrale
33.02%
Variazione Annuale
22.96%
20 settembre, sabato