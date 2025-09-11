Valute / NCLH
NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
25.22 USD 0.18 (0.71%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NCLH ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.87 e ad un massimo di 25.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.87 25.48
Intervallo Annuale
14.21 29.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.40
- Apertura
- 25.46
- Bid
- 25.22
- Ask
- 25.52
- Minimo
- 24.87
- Massimo
- 25.48
- Volume
- 15.413 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.96%
20 settembre, sabato