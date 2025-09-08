Währungen / NCLH
NCLH: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
25.40 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NCLH hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
NCLH News
Tagesspanne
25.03 25.83
Jahresspanne
14.21 29.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.40
- Eröffnung
- 25.54
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Tief
- 25.03
- Hoch
- 25.83
- Volumen
- 16.057 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 33.97%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.84%
