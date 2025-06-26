Moedas / LOGI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
112.32 USD 0.49 (0.44%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LOGI para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 112.29 e o mais alto foi 113.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOGI Notícias
- Logitech: Innovating Through Volatility, Growing Across Gaming And Work (NASDAQ:LOGI)
- Why Logitech (LOGI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Logitech stock hits 52-week high at $109.0
- Logitech stock hits 52-week high at 105.67 USD
- Why Is Logitech (LOGI) Up 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Nordic Semiconductor stock price target raised to NOK140 by Deutsche Bank
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Logitech stock rating upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane on tariff resilience
- Here's Why Logitech (LOGI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Logitech's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Logitech on track to reduce China production amid US tariffs, CEO says
- Logitech has made progress in shifting production from China, CEO says
- Logitech says production shift out China to reduce tariff impact going well
- Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Logitech (LOGI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Logitech (LOGI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Logitech shares rise as Q1 earnings soar past expectations
- LPL vs. LOGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Logitech: Resilient And Strategically Positioned For Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:LOGI)
- Citi raises Logitech stock price target to $100 on pricing traction
- BofA downgrades Nordic Semi to “underperform,” cuts PO to NOK 99
- Turtle Beach Stock: Worries Provide A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TBCH)
- Logitech G’s Streamlabs Launches New Sponsorship Platform to Connect Brands and Streamers
Faixa diária
112.29 113.43
Faixa anual
64.73 113.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 111.83
- Open
- 113.04
- Bid
- 112.32
- Ask
- 112.62
- Low
- 112.29
- High
- 113.43
- Volume
- 417
- Mudança diária
- 0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.99%
- Mudança anual
- 26.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh