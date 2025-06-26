货币 / LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
112.32 USD 2.45 (2.23%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LOGI汇率已更改2.23%。当日，交易品种以低点110.74和高点112.36进行交易。
关注Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
110.74 112.36
年范围
64.73 112.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 109.87
- 开盘价
- 111.09
- 卖价
- 112.32
- 买价
- 112.62
- 最低价
- 110.74
- 最高价
- 112.36
- 交易量
- 1.487 K
- 日变化
- 2.23%
- 月变化
- 10.88%
- 6个月变化
- 30.99%
- 年变化
- 26.86%
