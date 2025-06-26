Währungen / LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
111.33 USD 0.50 (0.45%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LOGI hat sich für heute um -0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 113.43 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
LOGI News
Tagesspanne
110.70 113.43
Jahresspanne
64.73 113.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 111.83
- Eröffnung
- 113.04
- Bid
- 111.33
- Ask
- 111.63
- Tief
- 110.70
- Hoch
- 113.43
- Volumen
- 1.792 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.45%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 25.74%
