KurseKategorien
Währungen / LOGI
Zurück zum Aktien

LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

111.33 USD 0.50 (0.45%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LOGI hat sich für heute um -0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 113.43 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOGI News

Tagesspanne
110.70 113.43
Jahresspanne
64.73 113.43
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
111.83
Eröffnung
113.04
Bid
111.33
Ask
111.63
Tief
110.70
Hoch
113.43
Volumen
1.792 K
Tagesänderung
-0.45%
Monatsänderung
9.90%
6-Monatsänderung
29.83%
Jahresänderung
25.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K