LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
111.73 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LOGI ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.67 e ad un massimo di 111.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
110.67 111.80
Intervallo Annuale
64.73 113.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 111.33
- Apertura
- 110.76
- Bid
- 111.73
- Ask
- 112.03
- Minimo
- 110.67
- Massimo
- 111.80
- Volume
- 944
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.19%
20 settembre, sabato