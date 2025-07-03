QuotazioniSezioni
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

111.73 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LOGI ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.67 e ad un massimo di 111.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
110.67 111.80
Intervallo Annuale
64.73 113.43
Chiusura Precedente
111.33
Apertura
110.76
Bid
111.73
Ask
112.03
Minimo
110.67
Massimo
111.80
Volume
944
Variazione giornaliera
0.36%
Variazione Mensile
10.30%
Variazione Semestrale
30.30%
Variazione Annuale
26.19%
