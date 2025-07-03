FiyatlarBölümler
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

111.73 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LOGI fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 110.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 111.80 aralığında işlem gördü.

Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
110.67 111.80
Yıllık aralık
64.73 113.43
Önceki kapanış
111.33
Açılış
110.76
Satış
111.73
Alış
112.03
Düşük
110.67
Yüksek
111.80
Hacim
944
Günlük değişim
0.36%
Aylık değişim
10.30%
6 aylık değişim
30.30%
Yıllık değişim
26.19%
