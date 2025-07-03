Dövizler / LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
111.73 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LOGI fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 110.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 111.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
110.67 111.80
Yıllık aralık
64.73 113.43
- Önceki kapanış
- 111.33
- Açılış
- 110.76
- Satış
- 111.73
- Alış
- 112.03
- Düşük
- 110.67
- Yüksek
- 111.80
- Hacim
- 944
- Günlük değişim
- 0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.30%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 30.30%
- Yıllık değişim
- 26.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar