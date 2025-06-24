Currencies / LOGI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
112.05 USD 2.18 (1.98%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LOGI exchange rate has changed by 1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.74 and at a high of 112.09.
Follow Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOGI News
- Why Logitech (LOGI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Logitech stock hits 52-week high at $109.0
- Logitech stock hits 52-week high at 105.67 USD
- Why Is Logitech (LOGI) Up 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Nordic Semiconductor stock price target raised to NOK140 by Deutsche Bank
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Logitech stock rating upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane on tariff resilience
- Here's Why Logitech (LOGI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Logitech's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Logitech on track to reduce China production amid US tariffs, CEO says
- Logitech has made progress in shifting production from China, CEO says
- Logitech says production shift out China to reduce tariff impact going well
- Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Logitech (LOGI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Logitech (LOGI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Logitech shares rise as Q1 earnings soar past expectations
- LPL vs. LOGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Logitech: Resilient And Strategically Positioned For Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:LOGI)
- Citi raises Logitech stock price target to $100 on pricing traction
- BofA downgrades Nordic Semi to “underperform,” cuts PO to NOK 99
- Turtle Beach Stock: Worries Provide A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TBCH)
- Logitech G’s Streamlabs Launches New Sponsorship Platform to Connect Brands and Streamers
- Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnershi
Daily Range
110.74 112.09
Year Range
64.73 112.09
- Previous Close
- 109.87
- Open
- 111.03
- Bid
- 112.05
- Ask
- 112.35
- Low
- 110.74
- High
- 112.09
- Volume
- 646
- Daily Change
- 1.98%
- Month Change
- 10.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.67%
- Year Change
- 26.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%