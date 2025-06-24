QuotesSections
LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

112.05 USD 2.18 (1.98%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LOGI exchange rate has changed by 1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.74 and at a high of 112.09.

Daily Range
110.74 112.09
Year Range
64.73 112.09
Previous Close
109.87
Open
111.03
Bid
112.05
Ask
112.35
Low
110.74
High
112.09
Volume
646
Daily Change
1.98%
Month Change
10.61%
6 Months Change
30.67%
Year Change
26.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%