LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
111.33 USD 0.50 (0.45%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LOGIの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.70の安値と113.43の高値で取引されました。
Logitech International S.A. - Registered Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
110.70 113.43
1年のレンジ
64.73 113.43
- 以前の終値
- 111.83
- 始値
- 113.04
- 買値
- 111.33
- 買値
- 111.63
- 安値
- 110.70
- 高値
- 113.43
- 出来高
- 1.792 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.83%
- 1年の変化
- 25.74%
