通貨 / LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

111.33 USD 0.50 (0.45%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LOGIの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.70の安値と113.43の高値で取引されました。

Logitech International S.A. - Registered Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
110.70 113.43
1年のレンジ
64.73 113.43
以前の終値
111.83
始値
113.04
買値
111.33
買値
111.63
安値
110.70
高値
113.43
出来高
1.792 K
1日の変化
-0.45%
1ヶ月の変化
9.90%
6ヶ月の変化
29.83%
1年の変化
25.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K