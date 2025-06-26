Divisas / LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
111.83 USD 0.49 (0.44%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LOGI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 111.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 112.91.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LOGI News
- Logitech: Innovating Through Volatility, Growing Across Gaming And Work (NASDAQ:LOGI)
- Why Logitech (LOGI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Logitech stock hits 52-week high at $109.0
- Logitech stock hits 52-week high at 105.67 USD
- Why Is Logitech (LOGI) Up 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Nordic Semiconductor stock price target raised to NOK140 by Deutsche Bank
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Logitech stock rating upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane on tariff resilience
- Here's Why Logitech (LOGI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Logitech's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Logitech on track to reduce China production amid US tariffs, CEO says
- Logitech has made progress in shifting production from China, CEO says
- Logitech says production shift out China to reduce tariff impact going well
- Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Logitech (LOGI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Logitech (LOGI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Logitech shares rise as Q1 earnings soar past expectations
- LPL vs. LOGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Logitech: Resilient And Strategically Positioned For Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:LOGI)
- Citi raises Logitech stock price target to $100 on pricing traction
- BofA downgrades Nordic Semi to “underperform,” cuts PO to NOK 99
- Turtle Beach Stock: Worries Provide A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TBCH)
- Logitech G’s Streamlabs Launches New Sponsorship Platform to Connect Brands and Streamers
Rango diario
111.09 112.91
Rango anual
64.73 112.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 112.32
- Open
- 112.26
- Bid
- 111.83
- Ask
- 112.13
- Low
- 111.09
- High
- 112.91
- Volumen
- 1.120 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.41%
- Cambio anual
- 26.30%
