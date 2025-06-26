CotizacionesSecciones
LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

111.83 USD 0.49 (0.44%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LOGI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 111.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 112.91.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
111.09 112.91
Rango anual
64.73 112.91
Cierres anteriores
112.32
Open
112.26
Bid
111.83
Ask
112.13
Low
111.09
High
112.91
Volumen
1.120 K
Cambio diario
-0.44%
Cambio mensual
10.39%
Cambio a 6 meses
30.41%
Cambio anual
26.30%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B