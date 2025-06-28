Devises / LOGI
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares
111.73 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LOGI a changé de 0.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 110.67 et à un maximum de 111.80.
Suivez la dynamique Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
110.67 111.80
Range Annuel
64.73 113.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 111.33
- Ouverture
- 110.76
- Bid
- 111.73
- Ask
- 112.03
- Plus Bas
- 110.67
- Plus Haut
- 111.80
- Volume
- 944
- Changement quotidien
- 0.36%
- Changement Mensuel
- 10.30%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 30.30%
- Changement Annuel
- 26.19%
20 septembre, samedi