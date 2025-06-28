CotationsSections
LOGI: Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares

111.73 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LOGI a changé de 0.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 110.67 et à un maximum de 111.80.

Suivez la dynamique Logitech International S.A. - Registered Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
110.67 111.80
Range Annuel
64.73 113.43
Clôture Précédente
111.33
Ouverture
110.76
Bid
111.73
Ask
112.03
Plus Bas
110.67
Plus Haut
111.80
Volume
944
Changement quotidien
0.36%
Changement Mensuel
10.30%
Changement à 6 Mois
30.30%
Changement Annuel
26.19%
20 septembre, samedi