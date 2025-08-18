Moedas / LEU
LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A
236.00 USD 6.28 (2.73%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEU para hoje mudou para 2.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 231.62 e o mais alto foi 238.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Centrus Energy Corp Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LEU Notícias
Faixa diária
231.62 238.00
Faixa anual
49.41 250.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 229.72
- Open
- 235.96
- Bid
- 236.00
- Ask
- 236.30
- Low
- 231.62
- High
- 238.00
- Volume
- 178
- Mudança diária
- 2.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 265.83%
- Mudança anual
- 326.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh