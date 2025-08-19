通貨 / LEU
LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A
262.12 USD 32.40 (14.10%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LEUの今日の為替レートは、14.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり231.62の安値と264.88の高値で取引されました。
Centrus Energy Corp Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LEU News
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- LEU vs. UEC: Which Uranium Stock is the Smarter Bet Right Now?
- Donald Trump Is Fueling Uranium Fever And This Nuclear Stock Just Capitalized
- Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU): A Bull Case Theory
- Cameco Expands Global Reach With Slovakia Deal: A Growth Catalyst?
- LEU's Gross Profit Jumps 113% in H125: Can Momentum Carry Forward?
- Energy Fuels Trades at Premium Value: How to Play the Stock?
- Centrus Energy Soars 202% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- BofA sizes $1 trillion U.S. small reactor market as data centers drive demand
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan, First Quantum Minerals, Coeur Mining and Centrus Energy
- 5 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
- Can LEU's Partnership With KHNP & POSCO Reshape Nuclear Fuel Markets?
- Centrus Energy Is Poised For Growth, Buy (NYSE:LEU)
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Why Oklo Has More Upside As Top Player Within Big Tech's Favorite AI Energy Sector
- Centrus Energy stock rises on MOU with Korean firms for Ohio plant expansion
- Centrus explores Korean investment to expand Ohio uranium enrichment
- Investing $1,000 in Each of These Growth Stocks Could Go a Long Way for Patient Investors
- Centrus Energy announces executive changes and board resignation
- LEU vs. UUUU: Which Uranium Stock is the Smarter Bet Right Now?
- Nuclear Stocks Weren't Immune To AI-Led Stock Market Retreat But Then Powell Spoke
- Centrus Energy: Buying The Dip In A High-Yield, High-Risk Play (NYSE:LEU)
- Centrus Energy receives DOE waiver for Russian uranium imports through 2027
- Centrus Energy Hit by Weak Uranium Sales: Recovery Ahead?
1日のレンジ
231.62 264.88
1年のレンジ
49.41 264.88
- 以前の終値
- 229.72
- 始値
- 235.96
- 買値
- 262.12
- 買値
- 262.42
- 安値
- 231.62
- 高値
- 264.88
- 出来高
- 2.944 K
- 1日の変化
- 14.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 36.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 306.32%
- 1年の変化
- 373.57%
