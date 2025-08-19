クォートセクション
LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A

262.12 USD 32.40 (14.10%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LEUの今日の為替レートは、14.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり231.62の安値と264.88の高値で取引されました。

Centrus Energy Corp Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
231.62 264.88
1年のレンジ
49.41 264.88
以前の終値
229.72
始値
235.96
買値
262.12
買値
262.42
安値
231.62
高値
264.88
出来高
2.944 K
1日の変化
14.10%
1ヶ月の変化
36.31%
6ヶ月の変化
306.32%
1年の変化
373.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K