LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A

231.72 USD 11.74 (4.82%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LEU exchange rate has changed by -4.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 226.43 and at a high of 242.84.

Follow Centrus Energy Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LEU News

Daily Range
226.43 242.84
Year Range
49.41 250.88
Previous Close
243.46
Open
242.84
Bid
231.72
Ask
232.02
Low
226.43
High
242.84
Volume
1.621 K
Daily Change
-4.82%
Month Change
20.50%
6 Months Change
259.20%
Year Change
318.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%