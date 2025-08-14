Currencies / LEU
LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A
231.72 USD 11.74 (4.82%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEU exchange rate has changed by -4.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 226.43 and at a high of 242.84.
Follow Centrus Energy Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LEU News
- Cameco Expands Global Reach With Slovakia Deal: A Growth Catalyst?
- LEU's Gross Profit Jumps 113% in H125: Can Momentum Carry Forward?
- Energy Fuels Trades at Premium Value: How to Play the Stock?
- Centrus Energy Soars 202% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- BofA sizes $1 trillion U.S. small reactor market as data centers drive demand
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan, First Quantum Minerals, Coeur Mining and Centrus Energy
- 5 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
- Can LEU's Partnership With KHNP & POSCO Reshape Nuclear Fuel Markets?
- Centrus Energy Is Poised For Growth, Buy (NYSE:LEU)
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Why Oklo Has More Upside As Top Player Within Big Tech's Favorite AI Energy Sector
- Centrus Energy stock rises on MOU with Korean firms for Ohio plant expansion
- Centrus explores Korean investment to expand Ohio uranium enrichment
- Investing $1,000 in Each of These Growth Stocks Could Go a Long Way for Patient Investors
- Centrus Energy announces executive changes and board resignation
- LEU vs. UUUU: Which Uranium Stock is the Smarter Bet Right Now?
- Nuclear Stocks Weren't Immune To AI-Led Stock Market Retreat But Then Powell Spoke
- Centrus Energy: Buying The Dip In A High-Yield, High-Risk Play (NYSE:LEU)
- Centrus Energy receives DOE waiver for Russian uranium imports through 2027
- Centrus Energy Hit by Weak Uranium Sales: Recovery Ahead?
- Can Energy Fuels Deliver on Its Low-Cost Uranium Strategy?
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- 17 Stocks to Play Space Race 2.0
- Centrus Energy (LEU) Extends 4-Day Losses on $650-Million Debt Issuance
Daily Range
226.43 242.84
Year Range
49.41 250.88
- Previous Close
- 243.46
- Open
- 242.84
- Bid
- 231.72
- Ask
- 232.02
- Low
- 226.43
- High
- 242.84
- Volume
- 1.621 K
- Daily Change
- -4.82%
- Month Change
- 20.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 259.20%
- Year Change
- 318.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%