Valute / LEU
LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A
294.97 USD 32.85 (12.53%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LEU ha avuto una variazione del 12.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 260.00 e ad un massimo di 301.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Centrus Energy Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LEU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
260.00 301.57
Intervallo Annuale
49.41 301.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 262.12
- Apertura
- 262.00
- Bid
- 294.97
- Ask
- 295.27
- Minimo
- 260.00
- Massimo
- 301.57
- Volume
- 5.456 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 12.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 53.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 357.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 432.92%
20 settembre, sabato