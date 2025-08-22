QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LEU
Tornare a Azioni

LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A

294.97 USD 32.85 (12.53%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LEU ha avuto una variazione del 12.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 260.00 e ad un massimo di 301.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Centrus Energy Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LEU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
260.00 301.57
Intervallo Annuale
49.41 301.57
Chiusura Precedente
262.12
Apertura
262.00
Bid
294.97
Ask
295.27
Minimo
260.00
Massimo
301.57
Volume
5.456 K
Variazione giornaliera
12.53%
Variazione Mensile
53.39%
Variazione Semestrale
357.25%
Variazione Annuale
432.92%
20 settembre, sabato