LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A

229.72 USD 4.25 (1.82%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LEU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 221.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 235.00.

Rango diario
221.23 235.00
Rango anual
49.41 250.88
Cierres anteriores
233.97
Open
231.81
Bid
229.72
Ask
230.02
Low
221.23
High
235.00
Volumen
1.379 K
Cambio diario
-1.82%
Cambio mensual
19.46%
Cambio a 6 meses
256.10%
Cambio anual
315.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B