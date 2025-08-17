Divisas / LEU
LEU: Centrus Energy Corp Class A
229.72 USD 4.25 (1.82%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LEU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 221.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 235.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Centrus Energy Corp Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
221.23 235.00
Rango anual
49.41 250.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 233.97
- Open
- 231.81
- Bid
- 229.72
- Ask
- 230.02
- Low
- 221.23
- High
- 235.00
- Volumen
- 1.379 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.82%
- Cambio mensual
- 19.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 256.10%
- Cambio anual
- 315.03%
