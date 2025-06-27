Moedas / KTB
KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc
80.87 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KTB para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.20 e o mais alto foi 81.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kontoor Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KTB Notícias
Faixa diária
80.20 81.23
Faixa anual
50.00 96.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.83
- Open
- 81.23
- Bid
- 80.87
- Ask
- 81.17
- Low
- 80.20
- High
- 81.23
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.85%
- Mudança anual
- -1.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh