KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc
80.41 USD 1.64 (2.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KTB ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.17 e ad un massimo di 82.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Kontoor Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.17 82.14
Intervallo Annuale
50.00 96.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 82.05
- Apertura
- 81.43
- Bid
- 80.41
- Ask
- 80.71
- Minimo
- 80.17
- Massimo
- 82.14
- Volume
- 1.418 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.68%
20 settembre, sabato