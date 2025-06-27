QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KTB
KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc

80.41 USD 1.64 (2.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KTB ha avuto una variazione del -2.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.17 e ad un massimo di 82.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Kontoor Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
80.17 82.14
Intervallo Annuale
50.00 96.80
Chiusura Precedente
82.05
Apertura
81.43
Bid
80.41
Ask
80.71
Minimo
80.17
Massimo
82.14
Volume
1.418 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.00%
Variazione Mensile
5.65%
Variazione Semestrale
25.13%
Variazione Annuale
-1.68%
