KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc

79.11 USD 2.90 (3.54%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KTB exchange rate has changed by -3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.39 and at a high of 81.85.

Daily Range
78.39 81.85
Year Range
50.00 96.80
Previous Close
82.01
Open
81.85
Bid
79.11
Ask
79.41
Low
78.39
High
81.85
Volume
1.011 K
Daily Change
-3.54%
Month Change
3.94%
6 Months Change
23.11%
Year Change
-3.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%