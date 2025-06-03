Currencies / KTB
KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc
79.11 USD 2.90 (3.54%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KTB exchange rate has changed by -3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.39 and at a high of 81.85.
Follow Kontoor Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Outsider vs veteran: Who will lead Thailand’s central bank?
Daily Range
78.39 81.85
Year Range
50.00 96.80
- Previous Close
- 82.01
- Open
- 81.85
- Bid
- 79.11
- Ask
- 79.41
- Low
- 78.39
- High
- 81.85
- Volume
- 1.011 K
- Daily Change
- -3.54%
- Month Change
- 3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.11%
- Year Change
- -3.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%