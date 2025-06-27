通貨 / KTB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc
82.05 USD 1.22 (1.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KTBの今日の為替レートは、1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.20の安値と82.18の高値で取引されました。
Kontoor Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KTB News
- ゴールドマン・サックス、クルンタイ銀行株を評価見直しで「中立」に格下げ
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Krung Thai Bank stock to Neutral on valuation
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Coors beer drops new business as alcohol sales decline
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kontoor Brands, Envista, Western Digital and LATAM Airlines
- 4 GARP Stocks With Solid PEG Scores for Strong Portfolio Gains
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kontoor Brands stock price target raised to $99 by UBS on growth potential
- Bank of Thailand set to cut rates on August 13 to support economy: Reuters poll
- Kontoor Brands (KTB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kontoor Brands earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Superior Group (SGC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Kontoor Brands: A Bargain In An Expensive Market (NYSE:KTB)
- Savers Value Village (SVV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Kontoor Brands (KTB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Kontoor Brands stock rating reaffirmed at Hold by Stifel amid leadership changes
- Kontoor Brands announces leadership changes with expanded roles
- Thai cabinet picks Vitai Ratanakorn as next central bank chief
- Wrangler partners with Genesco for new footwear licensing deal
- Wells Fargo reiterates Overweight rating on Kontoor Brands stock amid tariff challenges
- Goldman rolls out latest U.S. Conviction List update
- Outsider vs veteran: Who will lead Thailand’s central bank?
- Outsider vs veteran: Who will lead Thailand’s central bank?
1日のレンジ
80.20 82.18
1年のレンジ
50.00 96.80
- 以前の終値
- 80.83
- 始値
- 81.23
- 買値
- 82.05
- 買値
- 82.35
- 安値
- 80.20
- 高値
- 82.18
- 出来高
- 630
- 1日の変化
- 1.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.68%
- 1年の変化
- 0.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K