KTB: Kontoor Brands Inc

82.05 USD 1.22 (1.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KTBの今日の為替レートは、1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.20の安値と82.18の高値で取引されました。

Kontoor Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
80.20 82.18
1年のレンジ
50.00 96.80
以前の終値
80.83
始値
81.23
買値
82.05
買値
82.35
安値
80.20
高値
82.18
出来高
630
1日の変化
1.51%
1ヶ月の変化
7.80%
6ヶ月の変化
27.68%
1年の変化
0.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
