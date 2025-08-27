Moedas / KSS
KSS: Kohl's Corporation
17.96 USD 0.72 (4.18%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KSS para hoje mudou para 4.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.19 e o mais alto foi 18.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kohl's Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KSS Notícias
Faixa diária
17.19 18.04
Faixa anual
6.04 21.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.24
- Open
- 17.21
- Bid
- 17.96
- Ask
- 18.26
- Low
- 17.19
- High
- 18.04
- Volume
- 3.823 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 119.02%
- Mudança anual
- -14.48%
