KSS: Kohl's Corporation

17.24 USD 0.58 (3.48%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KSS de hoy ha cambiado un 3.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.24.

Rango diario
16.63 18.24
Rango anual
6.04 21.39
Cierres anteriores
16.66
Open
16.65
Bid
17.24
Ask
17.54
Low
16.63
High
18.24
Volumen
21.060 K
Cambio diario
3.48%
Cambio mensual
16.49%
Cambio a 6 meses
110.24%
Cambio anual
-17.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B