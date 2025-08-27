Divisas / KSS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
KSS: Kohl's Corporation
17.24 USD 0.58 (3.48%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KSS de hoy ha cambiado un 3.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kohl's Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSS News
- Why Kohl's Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
- 2 Hot Stocks From Completely Different Sectors That Look Wildly Overvalued
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Opendoor’s stock soars again as leadership changes hailed as ‘incredible outcome’ for shareholders
- Dollar Tree Stock Lacks Growth, I'm Avoiding It (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as Gap, Old Navy look to expand into cosmetics
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Nestle Fires CEO Over Romantic Relationship With Employee - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- Explainer-Nestle’s new CEO faces full plate of problems
- Kohl's Crushed Earnings Expectations, but Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- The Score: Cracker Barrel, Nvidia, Kohl’s and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Gap tried to temper expectations for its quarterly results. Wall Street was still disappointed.
- Kohl's Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure Thursday: What's Going On? - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- UBS raises Kohl’s stock price target to $4.50 but maintains Sell rating
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Dollar General says it’s getting the ‘value’ thing right. The stock is rallying.
- Kohl’s stock price target raised to $8.40 from $7.00 at BofA Securities
- Kohl's Corporation: Post-Earnings Rally Nothing To Get Excited About... Yet (KSS)
- S&P 500 Hits Record High: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- KSS Earnings: Kohl’s Stock Surges on Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Update - TipRanks.com
- Kohl's Might Be Cheap, But The Turnaround Is Not Established Yet (Downgrade) (NYSE:KSS)
- Record Urban Outfitters Results Not Enough For Investors. Retailers Mixed.
- Evercore ISI raises Kohl’s stock price target to $13 on improved trends
- Why Kohl's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Rango diario
16.63 18.24
Rango anual
6.04 21.39
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.66
- Open
- 16.65
- Bid
- 17.24
- Ask
- 17.54
- Low
- 16.63
- High
- 18.24
- Volumen
- 21.060 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.48%
- Cambio mensual
- 16.49%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 110.24%
- Cambio anual
- -17.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B