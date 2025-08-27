CotationsSections
KSS: Kohl's Corporation

17.25 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de KSS a changé de -0.81% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.91 et à un maximum de 18.18.

Suivez la dynamique Kohl's Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
16.91 18.18
Range Annuel
6.04 21.39
Clôture Précédente
17.39
Ouverture
18.00
Bid
17.25
Ask
17.55
Plus Bas
16.91
Plus Haut
18.18
Volume
11.202 K
Changement quotidien
-0.81%
Changement Mensuel
16.55%
Changement à 6 Mois
110.37%
Changement Annuel
-17.86%
