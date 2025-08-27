货币 / KSS
KSS: Kohl's Corporation
18.02 USD 1.36 (8.16%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KSS汇率已更改8.16%。当日，交易品种以低点16.63和高点18.15进行交易。
关注Kohl's Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSS新闻
- 2 Hot Stocks From Completely Different Sectors That Look Wildly Overvalued
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Opendoor’s stock soars again as leadership changes hailed as ‘incredible outcome’ for shareholders
- Dollar Tree Stock Lacks Growth, I'm Avoiding It (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as Gap, Old Navy look to expand into cosmetics
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Nestle Fires CEO Over Romantic Relationship With Employee - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- Explainer-Nestle’s new CEO faces full plate of problems
- Kohl's Crushed Earnings Expectations, but Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- The Score: Cracker Barrel, Nvidia, Kohl’s and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Gap tried to temper expectations for its quarterly results. Wall Street was still disappointed.
- Kohl's Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure Thursday: What's Going On? - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- UBS raises Kohl’s stock price target to $4.50 but maintains Sell rating
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Dollar General says it’s getting the ‘value’ thing right. The stock is rallying.
- Kohl’s stock price target raised to $8.40 from $7.00 at BofA Securities
- Kohl's Corporation: Post-Earnings Rally Nothing To Get Excited About... Yet (KSS)
- S&P 500 Hits Record High: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- KSS Earnings: Kohl’s Stock Surges on Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Update - TipRanks.com
- Kohl's Might Be Cheap, But The Turnaround Is Not Established Yet (Downgrade) (NYSE:KSS)
- Record Urban Outfitters Results Not Enough For Investors. Retailers Mixed.
- Evercore ISI raises Kohl’s stock price target to $13 on improved trends
- Why Kohl's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
- Kohl's Stock Pops 20% as Turnaround Shows Real Signs of Life
日范围
16.63 18.15
年范围
6.04 21.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.66
- 开盘价
- 16.65
- 卖价
- 18.02
- 买价
- 18.32
- 最低价
- 16.63
- 最高价
- 18.15
- 交易量
- 11.847 K
- 日变化
- 8.16%
- 月变化
- 21.76%
- 6个月变化
- 119.76%
- 年变化
- -14.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值